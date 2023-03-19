(KXNET) — Bismarck’s Britta Curl is a national champion once again. Curl, a captain for the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team, helped lead the Badgers to their third national title in the last five years.

The Badgers defeated Ohio State 1-0 on Sunday afternoon to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament Championship. The win gives Wisconsin seven titles as a program, more than any other school in the country. This season Wisconsin became the first unseeded team to win the National Championship.

Curl, a graduate of St. Mary’s Central High School in Bismarck, has now been part of two National Championship teams, winning one as a freshman in 2019, and now as a redshirt senior in 2023.

This season Curl tallied 42 points and 19 goals for the Badgers. In 2019, she scored a total of 33 points.

The Badgers also won the National Championship in 2021, but Curl was not with the team as she took a redshirt season and played in the IIHF Women’s World Championship, in which Team USA won silver.

Curl has also spent time last year playing for the U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team.