Bismarck High School’s Treysen Eaglestaff has been named 2022 North Dakota’s Mr. Basketball, after beating out five other finalists from around North Dakota, including: Beulah’s Trey Brandt, Enderlin’s Joe Hurlburt, WF Sheyenne’s Michael Nhial, and Four Winds/Minnewauken’s Jayden Yankton.

Eaglestaff becomes the first player from Bismarck High School to ever win the award.

Eaglestaff, a 6’6″ senior, averaged 30.3 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game, leading Bismarck High School to a second place finish in the WDA Conference Tournament this year.

He finishes his career at Bismarck High School with 7 school records, which include: 1,634 career points, 230 career three-pointers, 105 three-pointers in a season, 774 points in a season, most points in a single game with 52, most field goals made in a single game with 18, and most three-pointers made in a game with 10.

Eaglestaff now embarks on the next step in his basketball career, playing at the University of North Dakota.