Blair Backes doesn’t claim to be a historian, but he can tell you nearly everything there is to know about North Dakota high school basketball history.

In 2020, Backes combined that knowledge with his collection of nearly every hoopster magazine and created Blast to the Past North Dakota, social media pages dedicated to telling the stories of the state’s former athletes, and where they are now.

“I was just hoping for a couple hundred people, and I think I would’ve been happy with that,” Backes said.

The pages now have more than 8,000 followers combined.

“Just trying to find information that maybe somebody else doesn’t have,” Backes said. “You know, somebody does have it, but it’s probably in a booklet and somebody hasn’t gathered the information to let other people know, and that’s what I kind of want to do.”

The Glenburn native came up with the idea when he wondered where former opponents ended up in life. Now, it’s about digging deeper.

“A lot of the guys that were in the state tournament, people remember those names, but it’s the people that were maybe all-state or second team all-state that never made it to the state tournament,” Backes said. “I know I went through the list and I go, ‘I’ve never heard of this person, or this guy or this gal.'”

Backes has profiled hundreds of athletes, created polls on Twitter to vote for the best players in state history, and at the rate his pages are going, they’re not stopping soon.

“I know who the all time leading scorer in state tournament history is for multiple tournaments, but I’m trying to find the second and third person,” Backes said.

Now Backes is turning the page and focusing on growing his following even further.

“That’s my goal is to, now, it wasn’t at first, is to add a couple people and let them do whatever ideas they want,” Backes said. “If I get two or three people and we’re all doing it we’re going to get more content out there for the people.”

If you want to catch up on all the history yourself, check out Backes’ Facebook and Twitter pages.