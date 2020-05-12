Blue Jays dealing with lost season

The Stanley Blue Jays fastpitch team had high hopes this season with a solid pitching crew but now those players will have to re-focus although there will be no more tomorrow’s for the seniors. “I was a little shocked” said senior pitcher Alyssa Ruden, “I was going to the school and pitch and go to open gym and then all of a sudden it was cancelled and we couldn’t do anymore so it was kind of weird.”

Her teammate echoed similar thoughts. “I was really excited because we had a good group of girls out” said senior out fielder Taylor Dean. “I knew we were going to be able to go far this year so I was really disappointed.”

New co-coach Sarah Saldago was also in disbelief and thought her team could have gone a long way this year. “With the pitching staff we had, state wouldn’t be out of the question” said Saldago. Saldago added that focusing on the team’s mental health still is a priority.

“A lot of them are going through such a huge change, not having school, social interaction with their friends and things like that.” Ruden has signed to play fastpitch at Bismarck State while Dean will play basketball at Mayville State.