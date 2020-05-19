Blue Jays girls golf refocuses

It was a season of high hopes for the Stanley girls golf team. The Blue Jays were coming off of last year’s state qualifying season and had experienced golfers returning. “It was really devastating for me and the team” said senior Mackenna Hanson. “We worked really hard in the offseason for this and we were prepared for this season.”

Teammate Caitriona Hennessy echoed the sentiments. “I got really frustrated because it’s one of my main sports and I do really good at it. The Blue Jays were under the guidance of 2nd year co-coach Megan Ploium and was excited about the growth of the team. “Last year I think we only had 8 or 9 golfers” said Ploium “and after our first initial meeting this year, it had grown to 14 and shortly after that all of it was called off.”

The Blue Jays felt that they had what it takes to get back to state again this season. “If we would’ve worked really hard in practice, we definitely could have made it to state this year and hopefully got first in our region” said sophomore Kaisa Mortensen.

But for the returners, all they can do is work on their game this summer and hopefully put themselves in contention again next year. “I feel like everyone is suffering from it in some way so we just have to remember to keep our heads up and work hard and get at it next year” said Mortensen.

