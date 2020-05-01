Blue Jays had high hopes

Breaking News
This year’s Stanley Blue Jays track and field team was hoping to make some noise on the track. A decision today by the NDHSAA has brought the spring sports season to an end and disappointing for many athletes.

“All that work over the years and just to kind of have it ended and there is nothing you can do about it” said senior Rhett Hanson. “It’s kind of feeling helpless.” Head coach Tonya Reum said her kids were working until the end. “We still have some in hopes that we can still maybe do something short even though I don’t know what the odds will be” said Reum.

For the athletes it was holding out hope to show what they can do. “I want to make it back to my times” said Katie Wilhelmi, “If I could get back down to the times I had at the end of last year it would be really great.” “I can hopefully get that state championship in the mile and two mile because that’s what I’ve been training for” said Noah Rolfe.

His teammate Hanson added “I think I have a shot at state, at least making the podium or something because of some throws I had.” Coach Reum wants all of her athletes to stay positive “I want them positive no matter what happens in the short season, they have to understand that they have probably been going through a lot more than they usually do.”

