The Dickinson Volunteers pulled off one of the most improbable runs the state has ever seen to earn the No. 1 tomorrow's Class A State tournament.

Dickinson entered the Class A West Division tournament as the No. 8 seed with a 1-13 record in league play. However, the Volunteers did not let their record deter them. They upset No. 1 seed Jamestown, then followed that up with wins over Mandan, the Bismarck Reps and the Bismarck "A" Capitals to win the championship to keep their season alive.