The Bismarck Bobcats and Minot Minotauros renewed their rivalry on ice Saturday night in the biggest possible way. The two teams faced off for the first of a two game series with the final playoff spot on the line.

The two teams made it through the first period with not much moving on the offensive end as it went scoreless into the second.

Less than two minutes into the second period it was Quinn RudRud ending the scoring drought to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead. The Minotauros responded with just over ten minutes left in the second period to tie it at 1-1.

The Bobcats made the final and most important move in the final period, finding the net just once to take a 2-1 win.

The two teams will meet again in Minot on Monday. The winner of that game will earn the final spot in the playoffs.