The Bismarck Bobcats are in the home stretch of their season, but it’s an uphill climb to get a spot in the playoffs.

The Bobcats have eight games remaining and sit six points outside of the playoff picture. Head Coach Layne Sedevie says the key for this team is finding consistency in the final three weeks, and he hopes it helps that six of the final eight games are on home ice.

“It’s eight games. You play all year, you have six months to really prepare for this moment and you’ve got to come together as a group and you’ve got to find a way,” Sedevie said. “We can sit here and we can talk all day, but it’s got to be that group inside that locker room that figures out what the difference maker is.”

The Bobcats’ next two games are at home as they host Aberdeen Friday and Saturday.