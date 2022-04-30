The Bismarck Bobcats hosted the St. Cloud Norsemen on Saturday night for the fourth game of their first round series in the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

It came down to an extra period, but it was St. Cloud coming away with a 3-2 win.

Both teams found the net in the first period to take a 1-1 lead into the intermission.

The second period belonged to the Bobcats as Adam Pietila was able to find the net for a 2-1 lead. The Norsemen would respond in the third period to send the game into overtime.

The Bobcats will now have to travel to St. Cloud on Monday for the fifth and final game of the series.