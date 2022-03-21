It’s not often that you can find connections to the Olympics in North Dakota, but two local coaches are making an impact at the international level, one gold medal at a time.

“Having been a high school coach it was like winning any other game for a split second, and then you realize it’s about a gold medal for the 17 players,” David Hoff said.

Bottineau native David Hoff is the head coach for the gold medal winning U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team.

“Two coaches ago was Jeff Sauer, to me one of the greatest college coaches of all time at the University of Wisconsin,” Hoff explained. “Then it went to Guy Gosselin, who was a two time Olympian himself. Then they called a math teacher from rural North Dakota.”

Hoff spent three seasons with Team USA as an assistant before getting the call to take over as head coach.

“I often joke that I think they dialed the wrong number,” Hoff said.

Hoff isn’t the only North Dakotan helping lead the way.

“When there was the counting down seconds I remember looking at David going, ‘Man we just did it,'” Corey Gorder said.

Corey Gorder is the athletic director and assistant hockey coach for Dakota College at Bottineau, as well as Team USA.

“I wanted Corey because Corey is confident enough to say, ‘Have you thought about doing this?’ or ‘Should we think about doing this?’ and I think when you’re trying to be the absolute best in the world it can’t be just what’s in my mind,” Hoff said.

Gorder also played high school hockey under Hoff.

“I’m happy to know that he looks at me and views me differently that I’m not just his player, that I’m his — I don’t want to call it equal, but we’re all equal when it comes to our staff, and he’s very open minded,” Gorder said.

The two coaches say they aren’t taking this golden opportunity for granted.

“I think he and I had the ultimate goal in the back of our minds and that’s what it was,” Gorder said.

“For us to go from Bottineau, North Dakota, to Beijing, China, with a group of guys trying to win a gold medal really is just a very surreal experience,” Hoff said.

Hoff and Gorder are back to their normal jobs until July when the Paralympic team will meet again for training camp. Both coaches say they hope to continue coach with Team USA as long as possible.