Bottineau ready to take field

The Bottineau summer league baseball team is ready for independent league play this summer. “It’s not legion” said 3rd baseman Riley Rybchinski “it’s still something to play baseball because spring season got cancelled too. So it’s kind of like fill in and makes it feel sort of normal.”

Bottineau Post 42 also is changing its name this summer to the Oak Creek Owls. Head coach Mark LaCroix said it’s all in giving the players more ownership in their team. “We’re letting those guys have a little bit more of a say in that so they kind of get ramped up for it a little bit more and its kind of cool and you can make it your own” said the head coach.

It’s been 9 years since Bottineau has qualified for state and the team is hoping that being a year older will help. “We got some guys that are going to be really capable of carrying our team and doing a lot of good things for us” said Lacroix, “we don’t have anybody that is going to be 18 years old on this team this year so this is a chance for this team to play back to back years with each other.” Rybchinski added that it’s all about making the most of the moment. “Just keep going and play every game like it could be your last because something may happen where they can just cancel it”.

