Class B softball and baseball are still waiting for the snow to melt and clear fields so they can get back outside.

For Region 3 softball teams, they have come together to play a jamboree in Bottineau to get those makeup games in with the postseason on the horizon.

With some teams getting a couple of games in and some not even starting their season, they are all happy to finally get back between the chalk.

“Super excited it’s been a long couple of weeks in the gym and it gets really hard in the gym and just being outside and being able to play is huge and just kind of a breath of fresh air and being able to go play,” Ginger Savelkoul, Renville County pitcher, said.

“We’ve been practicing for how long and all our games are getting postponed and canceled so we finally have two games we can play tomorrow and it’s pretty exciting,” Drew Marsden, Bottineau first baseman, said.

The jamboree starts at noon with Bottineau taking on Rugby and Glenburn playing Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark. All games are being played at the Tommy Turtle Park in Bottineau on Thursday:

Game Schedule:

Diamond 3 Bottineau vs. Rugby @ noon

Diamond 3 Divide County vs. Renville County @ 2 p.m.

Diamond 3 Stanley vs DLBLC @ 4 p.m.

Diamond 3 Bottineau vs. Stanley @ 6 p.m.

Diamond 4 Glenburn vs. DLBLC @ noon

Diamond 4 Bishop Ryan vs. Glenburn @ 2 p.m.

Diamond 4 Rugby vs. Divide County @ 4 p.m.

Diamond 4 Bishop Ryan vs. Renville County 6 p.m.