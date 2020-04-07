Bowman County Bulldogs right on track for the future

Bowman County’s track team graduated a large class of senior last year, but they are right on track for the future.

The Bulldogs senior class includes powerade football player of the year Jacob Svihovec, and many other impressive seniors, but Coach Jahner says the group of seventh and eighth graders they have brought in will be the difference maker in the long run.

“Extremely excited about the future of our program,” head coach Jonathan Jahner said. “We’ve got a great group of kids here, and they’re working hard. That’s not just a class or two. We’ve got a lot of classes coming through with just some excellent athletes, excellent kids, and excellent parents and families. It all ties in together.”

Jahner says he has no doubt the new members of the team will be scoring points on the regional and state level this season.