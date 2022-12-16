The Bowman County girls basketball team comes into the new season ranked in the top ten and are a favorite to win region seven.

That’s despite the fact that they have just one senior on the team. The Bulldogs are also missing two key players due to injury, so with just eight active players their depth is thin. That’s where the versatility of this team will be able to shine this year.

“They have a high basketball IQ so I don’t want to say it’s easy as a coach, but it’s very comforting as a coach knowing that I can put these girls in different positions and they’re capable of playing a guard position if they’re a post,” Head coach Jaci Mrnak said. “They’re capable of playing a post position for a second if they’re a guard.”

“With these early games it’s really nice to figure out who’s going to start, who’s going to play where, who’s going to do what and just learning our roles.” senior Ellie Powell said.

The Bulldogs are back on the court December 29th when they host Hazen.