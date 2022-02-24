For some, basketball is just a game, but Bowman County’s first-year co-head coach Jaci Mrnak sees the sport as her escape.

“Basketball has kind of been my sanctuary my whole life,” she said. “I just, I love playing, I played in college and I knew I wanted to coach so it’s just been kind of my happy place.”

A place where Mrnak calls things “calm,” a necessity for a coach who’s expecting a baby in just four days, and has coached the Bulldogs to a 19-4 record.

“Well I actually counted it out,” Jaci said. “I was counting my weeks and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh. This is going to end up right the week of regionals.’ So it was a little nerve-wracking, but it was OK. It was exciting.”

Mrnak says she couldn’t do it without her husband, Andy, who supports from the stands while taking care of their two-year-old Sloan, who is also a basketball baby.

“The first time we had a kid she basically coached two days up until Sloan was born and I expect her to do the same thing here this week,” Andy said. “There’s probably nobody tougher in the business when it comes to this, and her entire focus and her goals are really set for the success of this team.”

Every day hasn’t been easy, but Mrnak says the dynamic of having co-head coaches has helped the process, and her team says Mrnak’s work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“She was playing defense, she’s shooting threes, she’s getting lower than us on defense and just bringing the energy that we all need,” junior forward Ellie Powell said. “Just knowing that she’s pregnant and can play better defense than us like we need to pick it up as a team.”

Mrnak’s passion is unrivaled. It’s a dedication that her soon-to-be son will get to see first hand one day. Until then, the family is on stand by with all of the Bulldogs faithful rallying behind them.

“Thankfully we’re in Dickinson and this is where we’ll have the baby, so if anything does happen he has the hospital bag ready to go,” Mrnak said. “We’re a couple blocks away from the hospital, so we’re prepared and ready to go. So whatever happens happens.”