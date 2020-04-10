Bowman golf hopes to rewrite history

Bowman County’s boys golf team hasn’t qualified for state since 2009, but this year they believe they can change that because of three seniors.

Andrew Narum, Eli Heyen and Nate Boehm have been part of the golf program since seventh grade. Their close bond has helped them grow on and off the golf course, and they hope that it will help them achieve a region championship.

“We’ve seen each other struggle, and we’ve seen each other do really well,” senior Andrew Narum said. “It really means a lot for us three to be out there competing together. We’re just a really close knit group.”

Coach Welch says those seniors are always more worried about how the team finishes than how they finish individually.