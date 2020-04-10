Bowman golf hopes to rewrite history

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bowman County’s boys golf team hasn’t qualified for state since 2009, but this year they believe they can change that because of three seniors.

Andrew Narum, Eli Heyen and Nate Boehm have been part of the golf program since seventh grade. Their close bond has helped them grow on and off the golf course, and they hope that it will help them achieve a region championship.

“We’ve seen each other struggle, and we’ve seen each other do really well,” senior Andrew Narum said. “It really means a lot for us three to be out there competing together. We’re just a really close knit group.”

Coach Welch says those seniors are always more worried about how the team finishes than how they finish individually.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Jujutsu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jujutsu"

Bowman Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Golf"

Cutting Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cutting Costs"

Cattle Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Concerns"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Spring Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Cleaning"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

3D Printer

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Printer"

Grocery Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Prices"

Car Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Show"

Bingo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo"

Hotel Vouchers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Vouchers"

MSU Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10"

A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend"

PREGNANCY CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "PREGNANCY CORONA"

Girls Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Tennis"

Small Business Loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Loans"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge