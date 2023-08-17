Twin brothers from Minot travel the world to showcase their talents, all while representing their family, gym, and state in the ring.

Rafael and Jose Lopez tried hockey, basketball, soccer, pretty much every sport you could think of but none of them resonated like the sport of boxing, a sport that solely individual and pushes you to the limit both mentally and physically.

“Well what got me into boxing was I was looking for more of a solo sport,” said Rafael. “Not like soccer or all those different sports but more like a solo and so far I’ve been liking it so much.”

“We’ve been trying like hockey, soccer, basketball, but we didn’t like those sports and then we met up with boxing and we liked it,” added Jose. “It was high competitive and it was very fun and it’s like a lot of learning as well.”

Starting his sons in boxing at the age of six Alejandro Lopez is a huge advocate for the sport and believes that many more parents should put their kids in boxing.

Although it is a combat sport there are safety measures taken to keep the athletes safe, and for this father as long as his kids are happy, so is he.

“I see they enjoy it and I enjoy it myself too,” said Alejandro. “I think that best part is traveling together and getting all these experiences, even if they go number one or not, they are winners to me.”

Traveling to places like Mexico and Puerto Rico to fight, these two fighters have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best amateur fighters in the world and have come back with hardware to prove it.

“It’s a lot of pressure on you but not only that, you get to see across other countries different boxing styles and very competitive all around the world,” stated Rafael. “It’s nice seeing how you succeed throughout your boxing career.”

In the future the Lopez brothers say they hope to continue to travel the world boxing at the highest level possible.