In an industry where men get most of the recognition, Minot native Karena Verbitsky is taking steps to bring more females back into the sport she loves.

Growing up in Alaska, Verbitsky competed in sports all the way through college, once college was over she searched for something physically challenging and would keep her in a competitive mindset.

Which is when she found boxing, Verbitsky says the her main goal is to make it to the Olympics, while also growing the sport for women in our state.

“We have some big name fighters really helping the sport for women and making sure that it’s a safe and encouraged sport,” said Amateur Boxer Karena Verbitsky. “I’m really excited to be apart of that and so I started about a year and a half ago boxing and obviously the goal is a chance at the Olympics.”

Verbitsky’s travels to Toledo, Ohio to compete in the USA Women’s Boxing Championships February 22 through February 29.