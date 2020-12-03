Boy’s Basketball: Bishop Ryan will look different under a new head coach

The Bishop Ryan Lions come into this season with a new leader in Brody Bosch.

Bosch is looking to bring the intensity to the defensive side of the basketball. He feels the Lions are buying into his new system.

“They know it takes a good defensive base to win games,” says Bosch. “And as soon as we can get that down and get other things in then I think we will roll pretty okay.”

“It’s going to be really important, we got a lot of quick guys and a lot of athletic guys so as long as we can play well on defense, that will just lead to good offense,” says Junior Forward Josh Will.

“Obviously we know we can score if we want to,” says senior Bryson Elm. “But defense is where its going to be won for us because we’re very fast, and handsy, and be able to get the ball out and score points that way.”

The Lions open their season against Hazen on December 17th.

