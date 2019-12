The big three Bismarck schools traveled to Fargo to tip-off the basketball season, but it was the Demons who had one of the best games in program history.

In their 107-72 win over Fargo North, Bismarck set a school record with 19 three’s in one game, as well as the most points scored in regulation.

Century was not as fortunate, falling 77-57 to Fargo Davies, while Legacy got the nine point win over Fargo South, 82-73.

Elsewhere, Minot cruised to a 101-62 win over Devil’s Lake at home.