Boys Basketball: Bismarck reaping rewards of early system change in the postseason

Bismarck is heading into the state tournament as a one seed after taking down Jamestown in overtime.

Coaches are finally seeing the rewards from the system change at the start of the season. The Demon coaches are especially pleased with how players have shared the basketball, and having the ability to generate points from anyone on the floor.

“We want to get to a point where our guys aren’t thinking and just reacting,” says head coach Jordan Wilhelm. “And I think down the stretch, if you look at our last 3-4 weeks, we really started to get comfortable in that system. Guys are naturally starting to know where they’re supposed to be. Our rotation is a lot better. I really think our guys are doing a lot better job of communicating.”

