Boys Basketball: Brent Dekok continues to coach despite battle with cancer

St. Mary’s coach Brent DeKok continues his battle against a rare form of cancer called Sarcoma.

This year has been a little bit of an up and down journey. Back in September, Brent said he learned that his cancer had returned in several spots. He completed a second round of chemotherapy in early December. Despite the bad news, Brent said he considers himself blessed that he still gets to coach, and that he still gets to be around his team.

“The end of September was frustration when I found out cancer was back.” DeKok said. “You know it never really actually left, it was dormant. Hearing that news that it came back was hard. For sure, I spent some days feeling sorry for myself and being frustrated. Three years ago when this thing started, I turned this around right away and it wasn’t ‘Why me? It was God use me.”

The next time the Saints hit the floor will be at home against Williston on Saturday.