Boys Basketball: Century knows they need to stay balanced to remain on top

The Century Patriots have earned their number one ranking in the state with their fast start, but it hasn’t been easy getting there, holding off Mandan with a buzzer-beater win last week.

With a ton of returning players, this team knows the sting of losing close games. Head coach Darrin Mattern has made it a focus to improve on the defense, knowing that when the points aren’t falling for his talented squad, it won’t kill them down the stretch.

“Like I tell them all the time, there’s going to be nights where the ball doesn’t go in,” says Mattern. “You better have something to fall back on. Our program has always been, the defense has been a staple of our program and that’s something, like I said, that we’re going to have to improve on to take that next step as a basketball team.”