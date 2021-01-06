Boy’s basketball: Century relying on depth early in the season

The Century Patriots are off to a strong start this season sitting at 3-0.

They’re averaging 89 points per game so far. A big reason they have been so efficient has been their reliance on a deep bench. Head coach Darin Mattern says the weight of the game won’t fall on the shoulders of just the five starters.

“We think we’ve got to have eight, nine, ten kids contribute, and that’s the case every year because you just never know what’s going to happen throughout the course of a season,” head coach Darrin Mattern said.

“I think we’ve just got to move the ball around,” senior Ian Ely said. “Keep everyone involved, not make sure all the weights on one person. Just move the ball well and have good team work on the court.”

The Patriots return to the court on January 2.