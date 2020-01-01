Boys Basketball: Dickinson impresses in early part of the season

At 3-1, Dickinson is finding success through their offense, and that’s thanks to the size of senior Tallon Klatt.

Head Coach Dan Glasser feels he could be a big factor for the team down the stretch, and can help towards their real strength which is their outside shooting.

“It’s going to be a balance, I think,” says head coach Dan Glasser. “In order to get those outside shots, we’re going to have to take advantage of Talon down low, we’re going to get the ball down low, and if they decide to double team them, then maybe the outside shots will come.”

Dickinson returns to action when they host Legacy this Friday at 7:30 MT.

