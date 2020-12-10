Boy’s basketball: Dickinson not taking anything for granted with a large senior class

Dickinson’s boys basketball team was the last on the court in March before the boys’ season was cut short.

The Midgets finished their final game as the announcement came that the tournament was cancelled. Seeing that first hand has shown the Midgets that they can’t take anything for granted, especially with eight seniors on this year’s roster.

“The way that we ended last year, we felt like we had one more game left in the state tournament, and kind of got cut short there,” head coach Dan Glasser said. “Just to be back here, you know we’re on, we’re off and on again now, you know we’re doing everything we can to make sure that happens.”

Dickinson opens its season on Tuesday against Watford City.

