Boy’s Basketball: Dickinson Trinity, Glen Ullin-Hebron and New Salem win big in-region games; Shiloh Christian defeats New Rockford-Sheyenne

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The first full week of class B basketball games in the new year tipped off on Monday. Teams begin their slate of in-region games.

Dickinson Trinity, ranked No. 4 in this week’s polls, took down Hettinger-Scranton 69-27 in a region seven match up.

Also in region seven, Glen Ullin-Hebron went on the road and defeated Richardton-Taylor 81-41.

In region five, New Salem-Almont defeated Grant County 67-27.

The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks, a team receiving votes in the class B standings, defeated New Rockford-Sheyenne 79-33.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Class B Boy's Basketball

Class B Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

Vaccine Groups

KX Convo: Sen. Rich Wardner

Minot Legislative Goals

Winter Drought

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Minot Library

Maui security guard bikes miles to return lost wallet, community buys him new car

Legislative Preview

Armstrong on Election

KX Conversation: Senator Kevin Cramer Dec 31, 2020

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/4/21

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/4

A warm week ahead with small snow chances

The Sweat Company

NDC JAN 4

College basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories