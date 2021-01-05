Boy’s Basketball: Dickinson Trinity, Glen Ullin-Hebron and New Salem win big in-region games; Shiloh Christian defeats New Rockford-Sheyenne

The first full week of class B basketball games in the new year tipped off on Monday. Teams begin their slate of in-region games.

Dickinson Trinity, ranked No. 4 in this week’s polls, took down Hettinger-Scranton 69-27 in a region seven match up.

Also in region seven, Glen Ullin-Hebron went on the road and defeated Richardton-Taylor 81-41.

In region five, New Salem-Almont defeated Grant County 67-27.

The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks, a team receiving votes in the class B standings, defeated New Rockford-Sheyenne 79-33.