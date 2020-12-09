Boy’s Basketball: Dickinson Trinity opening up its offense this season

Dickinson Trinity’s boys basketball team is coming off another season as runner ups in region seven, but the Titans are ready to take over the top spot.

That starts with identifying weaknesses from past seasons. One issue the Titans have run into is being screened, so now they’re trying to turn that into a strength on offense. The Titans say if they can run more screens and put pressure on defenses they can score more points.

“That’s one thing that we feel very comfortable with,” head coach Gregg Grinsteinner said. “We have kids that can pick and pop, we have kids that can pick-and-roll, we have kids that score off a down screen or flare screen. That’s one thing that’s going to make you hard to guard, and that’s one of our offensive philosophies is be hard to guard.”

The Titans open their season on December 15 against Bowman County.