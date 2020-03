The Class B Boys Regional field is set, as the District tournament finals wrapped up on Monday.

Starting in Mandan, New Salem/Almont and Standing Rock advanced to Region Five, while Shiloh Christian topped Flasher to earn the Region Five one seed.

Over in Linton, Linton-HMB and Napoleon-GS escaped with wins in their elimination games, while Strasburg-Zeeland won the District six championship over Kidder County.