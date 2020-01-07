Boys Basketball: Flasher playing inside out this season

The Flasher Bulldogs look to lean on their inside game to take them far this year.

They are already getting good guard play from their Joey Leingang and Jaron Reis, but they hope that they can use their balance to force teams to defend every part of their offense. With their current record at 3-3, Flasher is looking towards their forwards to guide them through the second half of the season.

“That’s the goal. You got to be able to play inside out,” says head coach Brian Nieuwsma. “And that’s when things really flow for you offensively so we’re looking at Steven Schmid, Greg Greicar, we’ve got Jace Friesz in the post. So we got some other guys that are kind of inside outside threats.”

Flasher’s next game is Mott-Regent this Saturday.

