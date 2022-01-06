Boys Basketball: Flasher thriving early with mix of talent

Flasher’s boys’ basketball team is currently one of the best in the state. The Bulldogs are ranked 7th in Class B.

Flasher is doing it all with just two seniors, but this team is building on an entire season together from last year, and the Bulldogs say a big reason for their success has been getting contributions from seven or eight guys every night.

“It’s nice to score points, but at the same time to be able to rely on my guys and have them score buckets and take some of the pressure off my shoulders has been a great benefit for me, and I think they’ve done a great job stepping up,” senior Jace Friesz said.

“There’s so many ways that you impact a game whether it’s scoring, rebounding, getting those 50/50 balls, so we’re looking for guys to do that as well,” head coach Brian Nieuwsma said.

Flasher is back at home for a non-region game against Strasburg-Zeeland on Friday.