Boy’s Basketball: Flasher’s youth not hindering them early on

Flasher’s boy’s basketball team might have the least experienced players in its region, but with the Bulldogs at 5-0 this season that doesn’t seem to be effecting them.

The Bulldogs have won their first three games by an average of 15 points. A big reason for that success is junior Jace Friesz who has dominated teams in the paint, but his biggest asset are the guys on the outside waiting for their opportunity.

“We’re hoping that we’re able to capitalize down low, and then if defenses collapse then be able to kick it out and find the open man,” head coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “It’s just working together, cutting and moving, and getting a feel for one another. If teams are really drawing attention to one player and they’re surrounded, then the teammates got to let them know and they’ve got to find them.”

The Bulldogs return to the court on December 28.

