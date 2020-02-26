Boys Basketball: Hazen playing with ‘serious fun’ toward the end of the season

The Hazen Bison are establishing themselves as true contenders out of Region 7, and part of that comes from their defensive intensity, and fun at practice.

It’s all about energy at a Hazen Bison practice. A team riding a 10 game winning streak, and always up for a new challenge.

“They’re pushing each other. We just don’t stop,” said head coach John Ward. “And it’s always a different drill, different game. I like to keep them mentally sharp, so almost every day I bring a new drill that we have to go along, and they have to go along to push themselves and they kind of like that.”

The players have adopted a new mantra for this season. They call it “Serious Fun.”

“We’re serious in the game, and fun before the game,” senior Garrett Ward said. “It’s fun during practice, but it’s also serious, like, we need to get to work and work hard, and that’s what makes it fun.”

That mindset has made them one of the best defensive teams in the state, having given up 60 plus points in just four games this year.

“It’s our length when we go into our zone defenses,” said senior Isaac Doll. “When we have our arms up, we cover most of the court. It’s a big thing to have, just getting tips. Second guy coming in, rotating around getting the steal, that’s huge.”

Hazen has a great mix of youth and experience, but coach Ward knows his seniors makes his team go.

“They bring a lot of scoring, bring the rebounding, bring the defense, but they just bring that leadership,” coach Ward said. “And the work ethic. You can hear them right now in the back, those are my seniors talking. And that’s what we need to hear.”

The Region 7 tournament is shaping up to be a dogfight, and the Bison feel they’re ready to win the title for the first time since 1985.

“Every time you play someone, you got to bring your ‘A’ game,” said senior Ward. “And if you don’t, you’re going to lose. You’re going to lose by a lot, and it doesn’t matter if you’re playing the one team or the 12 team.”

Hazen closes the season with their rivals Beulah on Friday.

