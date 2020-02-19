Boys Basketball: Hettinger-Scranton showing improvements down the stretch

The Hettinger-Scranton Boys have positioned themselves to host a regional play-in game, after a one-win season last year.

Part of the Nighthawk’s improvement has been on the offensive end, where they have increased their average scoring over the last few weeks. Players feel they are understanding the game at the right time.

“Knowing when to push the ball,” said junior Jeran Anderson. “When to run good offense and then, we got to execute well. Whenever we execute, we keep the turnovers to a low.”

“We focus on team-oriented motion offense and just skill development,” said head coach Jeremy Dietchman. “So then those kids can just go out and play, and they don’t have to think as much. They can just let their natural reaction take over.”