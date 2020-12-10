Boy’s Basketball: Linton-HMB looking to spread the wealth on offense

The Linton-HMB boy’s basketball team comes into this season as one of the favorites in region three.

The Lions believe to make it out of the region they’ll have to spread the wealth on offense. Starting with moving the ball around the perimeter to create open shots for guys like Lucas Schumacher, who averaged over 20 points per game last season.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a good team that can’t pass,” head coach Daniel Carr said. “I mean you’ve got to be able to pass the ball if you’re going to be a decent team. I think we do have good passers. I think we have guys that see the floor well, and it’s going to pay big dividends for us.”

The Lions open the season on December 15 against Napoleon.

