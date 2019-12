Day two wrapped up with a championship match up in the Mandan Holiday Tournament.

Glen Ullin-Hebron pulled off the upset over the 6th ranked Linton-HMB Lions, by a final of 57-48.

New Salem-Almont ended the night with a solid 47-34 win over Bottineau.

Flasher and Wilton-Wing ended up getting wins in the consolation bracket, moving onto the 5th place game.