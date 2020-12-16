Boy’s Basketball: Mandan upsets Bismarck, Minot wins at St. Mary’s, Beulah starts their season with a victory

Tuesday night marked the opening night for the WDA Boy’s Basketball season, headlined by a big time matchup between Mandan and Bismarck.

The Demons and Braves traded leads all night, however, it was Mandan that was able to pull off the upset against the defending WDA champs, 91-87.

Over at St. Mary’s, the Saints and the Magicians of Minot put on a show of their own, with Minot winning an entertaining back and forth game, 67-64.

Up in the Magic City, Beulah visited Our Redeemer’s, winning on the road in impressive fashion, 60-48.

