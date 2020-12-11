Boy’s Basketball: Mandan’s Jayce Lowman ready to lead the way

The Mandan Braves lost a lot of scorers to graduation, however, one double-digit contributor will return.

Jayce Lowman is back and will look to lead the way. Last season, he found a way to contribute on the outside, as well as a slasher to the basket. Lowman understands his responsibilities to the team but is eager to see what his teammates can do around him.

“Obviously, I’m going to need to score a bit more,” says senior Jayce Lowman. “But I like the addition to the younger guys, junior class. I mean they got a couple of guys that’ll help us out a lot and a couple of guys that played last year, Tyler and Jacob, they score every now and then so I think we’ll be fine.”

