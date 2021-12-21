Boys Basketball: Minot High seeks redemption after loss in championship game to West Fargo

The Minot boys basketball team is on a mission to bring the state title back to the Magic City after the heartbreaking loss during the championship game to West Fargo last season.

But getting redemption is going to come at the mercy of a team with a lot of JV minutes, with only a handful of varsity starters back this year.

After what players are calling an emotional roller coaster of a season, they say they’re excited to be back.

“I mean, my heart kind of went out to like the seniors, obviously. I mean, I got another chance to come back this year and prove myself and prove that our team belonged to be there. But the seniors don’t have the chance to get back. We have the grit belt and I think grit is the number one thing we talk about in our locker room. You just want to go out there and work as hard as you can,” said Eric Wentz, guard/senior.

“Like, all the up-and-comers to realize how like the energy they need to bring at practice and stuff. What it’s like. I think, like, a good bench. If a bench can come off with a couple good points off the bench. Get a couple steals and stuff,” said Darik Dissette, guard/junior.

Heading into tonight, the Magi are 4-1 with a shocking loss to the St. Mary’s Saints just a week ago.

Head coach Dean Winczewski says although we’re just a few weeks into the season, he likes what he’s seeing so far.

“Their attitudes are phenomenal. Their effort is where we want it. Now, it’s just a matter of trying to transfer that to competing all the time and making sure that we’re putting out the best product we can and we’re executing. A lot of it just comes down to our attitudes and how we handle ourselves,” said Winczewski.