Boy’s Basketball: Minot looking to change the program’s culture

The Minot Magicians were close to a state tournament berth last season. How can they get over the hump and make it to the big dance this year?

Last season, the Magicians were just seconds of making the state tournament for the first time in three years. But this season, Head Coach Dean Winczewski feels changing the culture of the program will push them over the hump.

“It starts with effort, attitude and then it builds off of there, whether it’s into defense or playing as a team but its got to start with our attitude and our effort going into practice everyday,” explained Winczewski.

“Attitude, effort, when we’re on the court if there is no one here what are we going to do, we have to be the ones to bring the energy going into it,” added Senior Guard Michael Ross.

Along with the culture change, the Magicians are focusing on locking in on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’re going to find guys, whether it’s 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, whatever it is that are going to buy into that and if we do that we feel like we’re going to get better as the year goes along and pose problems for people,” said Winczewski.

“If we get excited and we get really good stops, our offense is just going to come naturally,” said Ross.

“Defense is just a mentality and hard work, it’s not really a talent thing so if we work hard and give in 100% into defending we will be a good defensive team,” said Senior Guard Deonte Martinez.

Minot returns a handful of guys from last season, including a big-time scorer in Martinez.

“D is going to have to be a leader for us and it doesn’t have to always be scoring the basketball, but he’s got to make sure he is doing the right things but he is got to expect that out of his teammates,” added Winczewski.

“Kind of just lead some of our younger inexperienced guys and show them what we need to do and make sure they know what they’re doing,” added Martinez.

Winczewski is preaching to his guys to play as a team and out work their opponents.

“We’re going to go out and blast everyone with effort and if they’re better than us then that’s what happens but we’re going to go out and see if we cant win games through just grinding out possessions and winning with effort,” added Winczewski.

Minot travels to St. Mary’s on Dec. 15.