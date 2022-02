The Sabers rallied back in the second half, but the Magicians were able to hold them off to make it 11 straight wins. Elsewhere, the South Prairie Royals hold off the TGU Titans to make it a three-game win streak.

Monday scores:

Legacy 58, Minot 64

TGU 43, South Prairie 70

DLB 61, Nedrose 50

Tioga 50, Powers Lake 66

Rolla 45, St. John 61