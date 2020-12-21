Boy’s basketball: Nedrose relying on everyone to get the job done this season

The Nedrose Cardinals have six players back from varsity last season after losing all five starters. Head Coach Matt Norby says last season opposing teams could focus on one player, but this year the Cardinals are more of a team and can get production from anyone any given night.

“This year there isnt just one guy, we have five or six guys,” says Head Coach Matt Norby. “We don’t know who our leading scorer is going to be every night and that’s hard because they all can step up to the plate whenever we need them to. I think that is an x-factor for us.”

“We’re trying to teach them what to do in certain situations and try to prepare them,” adds Junior Guard Joe Roberts. “Once all the seniors this year leave so they can step up and help next year and help this year a lot.”

The Cardinals take on Our Redeemers on Tuesday.

