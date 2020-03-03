Boys Basketball: New Salem/Almont hopes to make first state tournament in 71 years

The District 9 tournament wrapped up Monday. One of the teams that advanced from Mandan is the New Salem/Almont Holstein, who is having one of their best seasons in a long time.

You just have to be at a Holsteins practice to know things are different in 2020. The defense, the hallmark of a good tournament team, turned up to 11 for New Salem/Almont.

“We try and mix things up,” said head coach Ben Kringstad. “Mixture between man and pressure and some zone, and try to create a lot of turnovers. We try to get as many deflections as we can get.”

The Holsteins finished tied for first in District 9 with Flasher and Shiloh Christian, and they credit their success to the players that have stepped up when it’s counted.

“We have different guys that rotate in on the scout team that helps us out a lot,” senior Tayden Soupir said. “They work hard and give us good looks that we need. And it’s just nice that everyone has been contributing to our success.”

Kringstad knows that the success doesn’t last forever, taking each game one day at a time.

“We definitely don’t want to be a team that peaks at the beginning of the year,” said Kringstad. “We want to peak at tournament time. So kids are excited and the community is excited and have a lot of people at the games”

It’s hard to miss the energy at a New Salem/Almont basketball game, a team that has a chance to make it to the state tournament for the first time since 1949.

“It would mean a lot to us,” said sophomore Weston Kuhn. “And knowing that we haven’t been there for a lot of years, we just want to do it so bad. It’s just right there but we got to go out there and finish it.”

“People think we’re more of a football, wrestling school,” Soupir said. “But basketball has been on the rise and we’re starting to show people what we’re made of. Show them that we’re here to play, not just to be a blow-off team.”

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” said Kringstad. “We’re going to be in some 45-43 types of games. So it’s just understanding that quarter by quarter, we may not have the offensive output that we’re looking for. But just to constantly close those quarters up and make sure the games always in reach.”