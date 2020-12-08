Boy’s basketball: Our Redeemer’s looking to establish mental toughness under new coach

Our Redeemers Knights Boys Basketball team have been runners up in region six for the last two seasons.

The Knights lost a leader in Landon Lang who brought physical toughness every night. New head coach Brock Teets is hoping to replace that with a culture of physical and mental toughness of his own.

“I think with Lang, not just his physical toughness that’s just part of it, but one thing I’m really big on is mental toughness, you’ve got to be able to grind,” says head coach Brock Teets. “Hey every night the ball is not going to go through the hoop, you better guard somebody, you better rebound and so I think mental toughness to get us through.”

“We want to be playing at the Region championship or district championship or even state tournament but the mentally tough teams prevail and so that’s one thing we’re working on is our minds. I think its the most important thing.”

The Knights host Central McLean one week from today.

