With the start of region tournaments for boys, the pressure and countdown are on to the state tournament next week. Region six playing out at the Minot State Dome, and region eight action out at Williston State.

Region 6 scores:

#4 Our Redeemer’s 50, #1 Rugby 59

#3 Velva 62, #2 Surrey 46

#4 TGU 34, #1 Bishop Ryan 63

#3 MLS 61, #2 Bottineau 57

Region 8 scores:

Williston Trinity Christian 58, Divide County 64

Stanley 55, Parshall 44

Powers Lake 60, White Shield 59

Trenton 58, Kenmare 53