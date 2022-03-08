Two upsets out in Dickinson means it’ll be a battle between the Bulldogs and Bison in the Region 7 Championship for a trip to the state tournament.
Region 7 scores:
Bowman County 65, Beulah 54
Hazen 66, Dickinson Trinity 63
