Boys Basketball: South Prairie looks to improve after tough season last year

The South Prairie Boys Basketball team is coming off of a tough year, with 4-16 record, but hope this season can bring improvements.

The South Prairie Royals return all their starters from last season, Assistant Coach Cory Maceiver says they have 6 seniors this season and they will rely on them quite a bit.

“We got a good core of guys that have been in the program for a while and are leading these younger guys and we work hard in practice and it kind of shows in the game,” tells Assistant Coach Cory MaceIver.

“We talk to them in practice, we cheer them on and we lead by example, ” adds Senior Guard Tanner Mosser.

“We lead by example, if a person is down we pick them up and if there is a ball on the ground we’re going for it,” says Senior Forward Hayden Gibney.

The Royals are 2-2 to start this season and Coach MaceIver says they are preaching communication on the defensive end.

“We stress that our defense is going to kind of lead to our offense a little bit and we’re just going to stay aggressive on the defense and get transition baskets when we can,” tells Coach MacIever.

South Prairie feels good about how they’ve played so far this season but they want to take the next step.

“I think consistency offensively is going to be a big thing, we need to avoid some mental mistakes at times, it seems every once in awhile those mental mistakes creep in at the wrong time and kind of halts the momentum,” Coach MacIever says.

“At the beginning of the season we relied on our threes a little bit which we cant always rely on but the last couple of games we really been putting the work in down low and that’s really helping.”

Everyone’s ultimate goal is to win a region or even a state championship but the royals other goals…start small— with rebounding and defense.

“There is going to be times that we’re going to be going up against a team that might have a size advantage on us and we just have to be aggressive on the boards both defensively and offensively and work on defense and maybe cause some turnovers,” explains Coach MacIever.

While the players are showing confidence to start the season, they know hard work will pay off at the end.

“There is something different about this season, we’re really working hard and that’s what I like to see, ” Gibney declares.

“We talk about it all the time how we’re getting better and we keep working and we can go far this season,” exclaims Mosser.

The Royals will be back in action January 2nd against Westhope/Newburg.