Boys Basketball: St. Mary’s seeing defensive improvements already in young season

After an impressive win last night over Minot, the Saints of St. Mary’s are ready to prove they are a contender in the WDA.

First-year head coach BJ Etzold takes over a program that has a ton of seniors. Last year these players recognized that the defense needed to improve, and so with a new focus on that side of the court, the confidence is on the rise.

“When we get hot, I don’t think there’s anyone that can beat us when we’re playing well,” says senior Nathan Fedorchak. “Our defense translates to the offense so I think that’s where a lot of it comes from.”

“They’re playing defense hard right now,” says Etzold. “And that was my thing coming in. Are we going to buy in playing defense at a high level. And the last few games, we really did and now, it’ll be nice to focus on things on the offensive side.”