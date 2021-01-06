Boy’s Basketball: St. Mary’s seeks improvements from its defense

St. Mary’s was just a few buckets shy of their first win of the season Tuesday night.

The Saints’ close loss to Legacy shows they are just on the cusp of being a team that can make noise in March. Head Coach Brent Dekok knows he has a lengthy and athletic team, and the hope is that this one can counter some of the offenses that they’ll face in the WDA.

“The big key in this league is being able to rebound and finish defensive possessions,” says head coach Brent DeKok. “And that’s the things we struggled with in the past, just being undersized. So we’re hoping to make a turn in that way and really do some things this year and climb that ladder and be competitive in this league.”